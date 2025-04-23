Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104,304 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $181,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

