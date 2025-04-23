CSM Advisors LLC Buys 84,198 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $33,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $99.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

