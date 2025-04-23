iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 141,167 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,498,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

