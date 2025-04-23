EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,401 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $301,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $238,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $372.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.78. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

