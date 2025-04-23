Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,129 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure makes up about 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $234,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $5,491,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.8 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $133.92 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $206.07. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

