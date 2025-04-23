T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,866,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060,284 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 10.49% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $807,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,342.06. This trade represents a 38.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $53,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.