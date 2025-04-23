Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.14% of Northern Trust worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

