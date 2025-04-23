RBF Capital LLC Sells 230,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,223,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,431,000 after acquiring an additional 413,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,933,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after purchasing an additional 184,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,505,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,774,000 after buying an additional 472,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 226,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,976,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

