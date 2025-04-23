MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

