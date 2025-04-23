Long Focus Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 1.2% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $37,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.