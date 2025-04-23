MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

