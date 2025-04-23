First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.