MGO One Seven LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

