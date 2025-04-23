MGO One Seven LLC Has $14.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $259.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

