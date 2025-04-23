Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Cencora worth $37,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cencora by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.55.

NYSE:COR opened at $286.08 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $296.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,644 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,459. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

