MGO One Seven LLC Buys 4,543 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $503.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $557.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

