Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 32,359 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,359 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.33 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

