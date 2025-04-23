MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 6,489 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.15% of Rithm Capital worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.21.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

