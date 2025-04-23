Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,226 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 5.5% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $113,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 67,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point set a $260.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

