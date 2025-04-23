Spartan Fund Management Inc. Grows Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.18 million. Krispy Kreme had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

