Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $504,000 in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. AI Transportation Acquisition comprises approximately 1.9% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AI Transportation Acquisition by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 57,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in AI Transportation Acquisition by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 326,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AITR opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

AI Transportation Acquisition Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

