Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A comprises 3.6% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000.

Get Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I - Class A alerts:

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A Stock Performance

NASDAQ BACQ opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A Profile

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.