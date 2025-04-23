Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.