Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial accounts for approximately 0.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of CNA Financial worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after buying an additional 468,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,859,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 249,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CNA Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 363,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 97,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $305,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,200,796.12. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

