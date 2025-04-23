IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $159.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

