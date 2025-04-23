Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $147.07 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,228 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $147,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.30.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

