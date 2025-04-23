Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $275,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,146,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after purchasing an additional 665,749 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,236,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,972,000 after buying an additional 497,043 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

