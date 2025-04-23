Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 266,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2,113.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 43,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2,215.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 73,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 70,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $197.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.63.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

