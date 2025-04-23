J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 865 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

