Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after buying an additional 664,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.39.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

