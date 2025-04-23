Stifel Financial Corp Has $54.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,698 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $54,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,913.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 474,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after buying an additional 468,384 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 810,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,027,000 after purchasing an additional 229,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,836,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,287,000. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,359,000.

MDYV stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

