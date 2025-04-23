Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU opened at $583.56 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $591.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.12.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
