Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stake Boosted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 648.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,518 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

NYSE:APAM opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

