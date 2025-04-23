Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enstar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Enstar Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $334.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.46. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $286.80 and a 52 week high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

