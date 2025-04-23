Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 461.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 441.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 94,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 77,414 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 237,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $427,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,046.49. This represents a 7.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock worth $2,757,137,010 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

