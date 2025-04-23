Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1,000.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $960.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.36%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

