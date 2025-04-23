Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,398,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 2.9 %

ALLE opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.