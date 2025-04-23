iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after buying an additional 3,260,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after buying an additional 1,512,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3309 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.