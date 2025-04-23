Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,807 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Okta by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,414,000 after buying an additional 938,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,110 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,808,000 after purchasing an additional 440,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $267,396.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,178.75. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 757,192 shares of company stock worth $70,390,406. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.51, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.