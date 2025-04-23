Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 16,149 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in National Health Investors by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

