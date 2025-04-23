Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 537.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

