Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,470 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Freshpet by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Down 1.3 %

Freshpet stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $164.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.