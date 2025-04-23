Quantessence Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE LPG opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $867.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. The trade was a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

