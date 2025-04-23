Quantessence Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,381 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 203,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $63,171,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 297,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 237,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

OSIS stock opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.