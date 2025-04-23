Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 100,712 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,712 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $298,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,465,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,678,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

