Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 802.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $152,342,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after buying an additional 2,254,560 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after buying an additional 1,922,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,445,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,450,000 after buying an additional 1,387,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. UBS Group cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. This trade represents a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,951. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

