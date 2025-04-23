2,017 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Purchased by Quantessence Capital LLC

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matson by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.90 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MATX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Matson

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.