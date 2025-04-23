Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 15,820 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.