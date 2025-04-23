12,728 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Bought by Quantessence Capital LLC

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 427,576 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 48,831 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,273,558.76. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 and sold 739,842 shares worth $15,155,503. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.23.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

