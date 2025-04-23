Transce3nd LLC Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $80.59 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

